KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV)-- A Lawrence man pleas guilty to a federal charge for distributing child pornography.
49-year-old Brian Fuchs pleas guilty Wednesday to one count of distributing child pornography. In Fuchs plea, he admitted that investigators found around 2,000 pictures and 200 videos with child pornography on his computer.
Before serving a search warrant at his home, the FBI used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download the pornography from Fuchs.
Fuchs did agree to pay $20,000 in restitution to the victims.
He faces a penalty of no less than five years and no more than 20 years and will also have to pay a fine up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.