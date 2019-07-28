DOUGLAS CO., KS (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Lawrence man was killed after his vehicle went off road, struck a tree and caught fire.
At about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 26th, Douglas Co. Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash in the 1300 block of E. 1900 Rd. on a single vehicle accident.
According to police, the vehicle was northbound on E. 1900 Rd. and left the roadway in the 1300 block between K-10 and County Rd. 442 where it crashed into a tree and caught fire.
When deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died on scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
