LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a thief that broke into a family’s home and took something deeply personal -- ceramic hand and footprints of their stillborn infant.
Tim and Lydia Gallagher's anniversary plans were cut short when flooding caused them to leave their home.
The robbers broke in while they were staying at a friend’s house.
When the Gallaghers came home, they found their door forced open, jewelry and electronics missing.
Then they discovered the tiny hands and feet of their baby missing.
“It doesn't have a lot of monetary value but it has a lot of sentimental value,” Tim Gallagher said.
The prints belonged to their baby Noah, who was stillborn in 2004.
“To have something that touched him was important to us,” Gallagher said. “It's heart wrenching for that to be gone.”
The loss hurts the Gallagher family, but they say the robbery reminded them of something their faith taught him.
“The Bible tells us not to leave treasures on earth, but in heaven,” Gallagher said. “We already have a treasure in heaven and that's Noah.”
He's asking whoever took this piece of their family to return it no questions asked.
The Gallaghers haven’t totaled up the value of what was taken but they say it’s all replaceable, except for that print.
The Gallaghers have set up a number to call or text anonymously to return the cast.
You can also send it to the P.O. Box 486 Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
