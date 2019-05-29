LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- People in Lawrence rallied to help pick up the pieces after a devastating EF-4 tornado pounded the area Tuesday night.
“I’m sure we’ll all come back strong, but it’ll be a while,” Carol Lanoue, lives in Lawrence, said.
Lanoue and her husband took cover to ride the storm out as did many of her neighbors. A couple houses down, Eric Stofer, his wife, son and dogs headed to their safe place before it barreled through.
“It lasted about 30 seconds to a minute. It was like a freight train, you could hear loud snaps and pops as the house was coming down around us,” Stofer said.
It was a sleepless night for many. Looking at damage left behind brings up a lot of emotions.
“Shellshock, I guess really more than anything, scary, depressing, sad,” Lanoue said.
Devastation was widespread. On Lanoue’s block, seeing the community show up for her neighbors made things a little easier.
“The Hunt guys that were here at 7:00 this morning. He’s a very good friend of ours, he sent his whole crew over here they’ve been here all morning. The help in the neighborhood has been amazing,” Lanoue said.
“Our phones have been going crazy ever since it’s happened. Everybody’s calling asking, ‘do we need anything’, ‘what do we need help with’, ‘what can we do’ and it’s just right now we just don’t know what we need help with and what we can or need to do,” Stofer said.
KCTV5 talked to a woman who helped move tree branches from a friend’s yard. She said bad times bring out the best in people. It’s certainly been nice for those affected to have so many willing to lend a hand.
