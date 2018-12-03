LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --The Dole Institute of Politics put up a special memorial display to honor the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush and his relationship with former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.
Julie Wondrack stopped by the Dole Institute to pay her respect to former President Bush.
“I’m signing for my whole family as a thank you to the Bush family for being truly amazing and something that all Americans should aspire to be,” said Wondrack.
Wondrack says it was important for her to sign this memorial book because she comes from a military family.
The Dole Institute pulled together a special display after former President Bush died over the weekend.
Bill Lacy, the institute’s director, says the Dole and Bush legacies are connected.
The two ran against each other for the republican nomination twice in the 80’s.
Dole worked with Bush when he was Vice President under Reagan and when he then became president.
“They even had a really landmark piece of legislation which passed that they worked on very strongly together and that was the American’s With Disabilities Act,” explained Lacy.
Lacy also worked with Bush in the Reagan White House and on both his general election campaigns in 88 and 92.
He remembers a parade in San Francisco’s China Town area.
“I remember then V.P. Bush and Mrs. Bush walking down the street in front of their limo greeting people and waving at people. I was there and that’s just something that will always stand in my memory,” proclaimed Lacy.
In 2008, Bush was awarded the Dole Leadership Prize in Lawrence.
Wondrack remembers being at his inauguration and says he will be missed.
“I wish the Bush family our condolences and prayers and thank you so much for all of your giving to the country,” exclaimed Wondrack.
The display case will be up until the end of the year.
The memorial book will be sent to the Bush Library next Monday.
