(CNN) -- We are less than a week away from the April 15 tax deadline, and now we're learning more about this year's tax filing and refunds.
The Internal Revenue Service says it's disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29. That's down nearly 3% from the same period last year.
The IRS has also issued fewer refunds and processed fewer returns as well.
Tax preparers say this is expected, as this is the first year people are filing taxes that reflect changes made by President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law.
More than 79% of processed returns have received a refund this year. That's down slightly from the same period last year.
For most taxpayers, Monday is the cut-off date. The IRS says mistakes can happen when you hurry to file by the deadline, and that can result in longer processing times and possible refund delays.
The IRS recommends filing electronically. That's because tax software can easily flag potential errors. It can also do the math for you and alert you if there's missing info. The IRS even has a free "do-it-yourself" software program on its website.
Because of the changes in the federal tax law, people who haven't filed yet may want to hire a professional tax preparer. That's because a careless mistake could cost you a lot of money. You could get hit with penalties and charges if you use the wrong filing status or forget to report income.
So, pay very close attention. Make sure you proofread your tax return.
Also, check the math and make sure your Social Security number is correct and verify your bank account details.
If you need more time, the IRS recommends you get a tax extension which gives you another six months to file.
For more tax tips, go to IRS.gov/help.
