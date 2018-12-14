KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Christmas is just around the corner and shipping deadlines are fast approaching.
If you wait until this weekend, it could cost you.
Friday is the last day to ship it or you will pay a premium!
The deadline is for ground shipping is for all delivery services UPS, FedEx, and the post office.
The last days for UPS and the post office is the 22th for priority mail express and next day air.
FedEx’s deadline is a day before that, the 21st, for overnight services.
The one online place you can order last minute is Amazon.
The last day for two-day prime is the 23rd and you can order something on Dec. 24th for same day delivery. However, that’s only in eligible areas.
Here's a complete list of deadlines for this holiday season:
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) through Priority Mail Express
Dec. 20: First Class
Dec. 20: Priority Mail
Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
FedEx
Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: Two-day options
Dec. 21: Overnight options
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
United Parcel Service
Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21: Next Day Air
