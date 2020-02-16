KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Sunday marks the last day Kansas City Chiefs fans can see the Chiefs championship sign that many have taken pictures of.
The KC Loves World Championship sign, which was initially on display at Union Station, will have its last day at Oak Park Mall on Sunday.
The sign is located on the second floor of the mall and be lit up from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Union Station said "tens of thousands of families" visited the sign when it was there.
