JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A large water main break located on Nall Avenue South of 95th Street, in Overland Park is now causing road closures in the area.
Water One crews were on the scene Monday afternoon and said Nall Avenue will be shut down from 95th Street to 97th Street until possibly 8 p.m. Monday night to fix the area.
After the water line is repaired, crews will have to fix the road, and lanes will alternately be affected over the next couple of days.
“I’ve never seen anything like it literally looked like a geyser that you would go visit in a park I mean but they handled it pretty quickly,” Theresa Spencer, who was a bystander, said.
The only customer without water service is Sprouts Farmers Market. However, Water One said water service should be restored to Sprouts before it is scheduled to open at 7a.m. Tuesday.
Water One told KCTV5 News Monday night that they will replace the entire water main that is underneath Nall Avenue, so it won’t break again in the future.
This means crews will be working at the scene most of the night Monday.
Nall Avenue between 95th and 97th Street will remain closed to traffic for the next several days because after the water main is repaired, road crews will then have to repair the damaged street.
