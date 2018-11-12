CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – MoDOT will close the southbound I-435 off-ramp to eastbound Route 210 until further notice due to a large pothole which is causing pavement issues.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has asked motorists to find an alternate route.
As a reminder, this is a work zone in which crews have shifted southbound Interstate 435 and Route 210 traffic to the northbound I-435 lanes in a head-to-head configuration, causing that stretch of roadway to be narrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.