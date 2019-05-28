PLEASANT GROVE, KS (KCTV) – Thankfully, everyone in a neighborhood just off 59 Highway in Lawrence was not hurt.
KCTV5 News was told the large wooden playground that sat in the area is missing. Their trampoline was found in the trees about three houses down.
A wooden board shot straight through Carol Lanoue’s home. It went through her siding, through her kitchen tile and then right into her home.
Her neighbors lost their roof. Many family and friends are helping place tarps over that home hoping to cover and protect it from any more damage.
“When we started to hear things slamming against the house and trees breaking, we went into our bathroom in the basement and just waited it out. Then we came out and checked on the neighbors to make sure everyone was okay,” Carol Lanoue, home damaged by tornado, said.
“I’ve lived in Kansas my whole life and never experienced anything like this. This was the first time, especially when you have kids, you try to act like this is no big deal but then when the water started coming in, our kids started getting upset. Then when the electricity went out all of us were scared at that point,” Megan Heinbach, took cover during tornado, said.
Heinbach had not seen the size of the tornado that touched down because she lost her power. When KCTV5 News showed her video, she was in awe and said she felt even more fortunate.
