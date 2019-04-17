FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a day to be weather aware.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says we will see warm and dry conditions for the bulk of the day with a high of 81 degrees, but anytime between 5-7 p.m. isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across our area, becoming more likely after sunset.

Large hail, damaging wind and lightning are the biggest concern with any thunderstorms that could fire up after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest threat for severe weather in Kansas City will be quarter-sized or larger hail.

The highest hail potential for the Kansas City metro appears to be near the cold front between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Kansas City is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. We could see scattered severe thunderstorms. The thunderstorms won’t last long but isolated intense storms are possible and could contain downpours which could lead to localized flooding.

Scattered showers will linger early Thursday morning, as well, with cooler air returning. The latest update to the weekend now brings storms in for Sunday evening plans.

Download the StormTrack5 Weather App The Stormtrack 5 Weather app places the power of the KCTV5 Weather Team in the palm of your hand with the latest storm and forecast information.

Stay connected on KCTV5.com where we will keep you up-to-date on that latest weather information.