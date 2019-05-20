SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – The parking lot of a store in Sugar Creek looks like it could have been hit by an earthquake.
The city said it is all because of a water line break, and the rainy weather we've had over the past couple of weeks isn't helping.
It's disappointing for people in this area, partly because that store's only been open about a year.
It's been convenient and affordable place to shop.
“Everything's a dollar. You know how much you're gonna spend when you walk in there,” Sandra Edwards, who shopped at Dollar Tree, said.
Edwards has come to depend on the Dollar Tree for a quick grocery run.
“Just bread or whatever else they have,” Edwards said.
Then one day, she and others in the neighborhood found it covered in yellow tape. A sign was telling them it was closed until further notice.
“I started asking around to find out what happened,” Edwards said.
The city said a broken pipe washed away the ground under the parking lot causing the pavement to cave in along the rear of the building. The entire lot is blocked off with pumps and hoses running into the sewer.
“It seemed odd to build a brand-new building and then have it closed a few months later,” Michael Webber, a neighbor, said.
Webber and his mother, Cindy, live just down the hill. Their backyard touches Dollar Tree's property line, now they're worried the damage might indicate a deeper issue.
“I hope they correct whatever is going wrong, that they get it fixed,” Cindy Webber said.
Another business in the area said they saw Dollar Tree removing the merchandise from the building.
KCTV5 News reached out to the retailer to find out when the store might reopen but didn't receive a response.
