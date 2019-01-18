Large commercial fire shuts down portions of Hwy. 40 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A large commercial fire has shutdown portions of U. S. Highway 40 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Five stations of the Independence Fire Department responded Friday morning to the fire classified as a "fully-involved commercial structure."
The shop is an auto shop.
Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.
Firefighters discovered heavy fire when arriving, the city says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.