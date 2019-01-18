Large commercial fire shuts down portions of Hwy. 40 in Independence
(KCTV5)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A large commercial fire has shutdown portions of U. S. Highway 40 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Five stations of the Independence Fire Department responded Friday morning to the fire classified as a "fully-involved commercial structure."

The shop is an auto shop. 

Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.

Firefighters discovered heavy fire when arriving, the city says.

