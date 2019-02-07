KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A big, bright banana in one local neighborhood is keeping it safer.
Sometimes a banana screams silliness, but what about a paper-mâché version poised square in the center of a Kansas City roundabout?
“Everybody in this neighborhood loves this banana,” said Joan Riffel.
“Because it’s healthy,” a little girl explained.
The banana sits on the line separating the Roanoke and Volker neighborhoods.
“It just showed up,” Riffel said.
According to Paul Kamps, you could call it a “banana split.”
Kamps' neighborhood security camera captured the caper that unfolded on Sunday evening.
“The Banana Gang is what we call them,” he said. “We don’t know who they are or where they came from.”
“There are a lot of crazy bananas around here,” said one woman driving in the area.
“We’ve never had a banana before and we’re so happy!” Riffel said.
A welcome sticker speaks to how everyone sees it: welcoming and appealing.
“It’s kind of fun to see people slow down and look at it, but it’s also become like a safety banana,” Ted Habiger said.
“People come zooming through here all the time,” noted Josh Sitzer, Roanoke Neighborhood Association President.
“But now, they are slowing down to look at the banana,” Riffel said.
They’re not sure if it was intentional but think about it. A banana is yellow and so are some signs and a myriad of other markers that denote “caution” or warn about what’s up ahead. Then there’s the middle light on a traffic signal. It could be that the banana means the same thing: “slow down.”
That’s the point of a roundabout. However, a week or two ago, someone smashed into the neighborhood’s roundabout for the umpteenth time.
“It used to have all kinds of flowers,” Kamps said. “Had a big vase on top.”
They might bring that back for spring, but for now, it’s all about embracing the banana.
“Should we add some friends?” Sitzer said. “An orange? Some grapes?”
“A pineapple would be fun,” one bystander said. “Maybe a pomegranate.”
And, don’t think that’s just nonsense. “We’ve got some pretty creative people around here, so you never know,” Sitzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.