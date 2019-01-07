LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Police are searching for an inmate who they say escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility Monday.
Department of Corrections officials said they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.
Investigators said Green was believed to be in a camo-painted state vehicle.
Green has a long criminal record, including convictions for theft, burglary, forgery and aggravated battery.
Officials with the Lansing Unified School District said all schools are on lockdown and parents have been informed of the situation via text message.
Anyone with information on the location of Green or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
