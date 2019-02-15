LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Andrew Giani Foderaro, a 20-year-old from Lansing, pleaded as charged to attempted murder, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen 9 mm handgun on Friday.
He will be sentenced on June 14.
On October 27, 2017, a man called the authorities and said he had been shot twice.
He had a gunshot wound in his upper back/shoulder region and also his left thigh region.
The victim said that the Foderaro had called him to purchase drugs and said that they should meet near the post office in Easton. Foderaro then instructed the victim to head out of town to a bridge near 231 St. north of K-192.
The victim said that as he was going to give him the drugs and waiting for the money, Foderaro shot at him instead.
The victim then attempted to escape and Foderaro continued to shoot.
The authorities were able to find the firearm and found it was stolen. They also recovered cocaine that weighed approximately 86 grams and was field tested presumptive positive for cocaine. The marijuana weighed approximately 43 grams and was field tested presumptive positive for marijuana.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “Drugs are at the root of almost all of our crimes. We need to continue to fight this epidemic, and try to help those who suffer from these horrible addictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.