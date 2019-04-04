LANSING, KS (KCTV) – A Lansing man was found guilty on Thursday of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A jury found 31-year-old Shawn Hiatt guilty of the charges after a four-day trial.
On August 18 of last year, Hiatt shot the victim on Miami Street in Leavenworth after allegedly being stabbed by the man.
After being stabbed, Hiatt went and got a gun and came back to shoot him.
Hiatt is currently awaiting sentencing and is being held at the Leavenworth County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “If people can, they should always call law enforcement when needed.”
