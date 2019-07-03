LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has seen all kinds of crazy things recorded by home owners with door cameras. But a couple in Lansing, Kansas captured images of a doozy of a visitor.
The homeowners were on vacation in Florida when they got an alert on their phone saying someone was at the door, but you might want to hold your breath because this isn’t your typical visitor.
“Came across these plants, that plant stand. These boxes were here, but it went around this way. And then it crawled up into this bush,” Scott Dent, homeowner, said.
And it was all caught on the families Nest camera.
“The first time I saw it was just like its little body right in here, and then all of the sudden, the head came up and I was like, oh my gosh. And then it did its thing,” Scott said.
Amy and Scott Dent are no strangers to this snake in particular. They spend a good amount of time watering their plants and taking care of the yard. They think the Black Rat Snake visits often.
“The first time she saw the snake, it came on that bush over there. She saw it out of the corner of her eye, scared her,” Scott said.
And after that, Scott saw it while he was cleaning under their deck.
“You know, it was kind of looking at me this way and I backed off and said okay I got to let it go and see what it’s going to do and get out of here. I’m not working down there anymore,” Scott said.
But the little guy hasn’t been caught on camera until now. I say little because Scott thinks he’s about four or five feet in length.
“It was really astounding to think a snake can get up into the tree and then it had the extension, which was incredible,” Scott said.
The Black Rat Snake isn’t venomous, so all they have to worry about is a sneaky animal who likes to ding-dong-ditch.
The Dents said they had someone cat sitting while they were away, and then they told her about this snake video and she was a little more hesitant walking through the front door.
