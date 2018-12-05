Lansing Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- A Lansing teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Lansing Elementary School special education teacher Andrea Shepard was nominated by Janae Beahan.
Shepard received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
"Andrea Shepard goes above and beyond for her students. She teaches special education behavior skills for grades K-3. The school could not function without her. While she has one of the most difficult jobs in the school, she is always smiling and helping students see the positive side. She deals with students who struggle with a difficult home life, regulating their emotions, and how to be OK. She is shaping children to be successful adults. Andrea has changed the perception of students with behavior needs at our school in the two years she’s been employed. She is an impeccable educator," Beahan said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
