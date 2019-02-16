KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Update: Two lanes of Interstate 70 westbound in the area of 23rd Street have reopened following multiple crashes.
No serious injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL STORY
Multiple wrecks have temporarily shutdown Interstate 70 westbound near 23rd Street.
Wrecks were reported on I-70 westbound and 18th Street, I-70 and Benton Boulevard and I-70 eastbound and Truman.
Minor injuries are being reported.
Ice is a preliminary reason given for at least one of the wrecks.
Multiple MoDOT vehicles are helping with the response.
