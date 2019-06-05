LAKESIDE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Flooding at Perry Lake cut off the water supply for hundreds of people due to damaged water pumps at Lakeside Village.
When not a drop of water was flowing from faucets for weeks, families had to depend on water bottles and jugs of water to get by.
“There is so much that we do with water I had no idea until you have none,” Pam Dunn, without water for weeks, said.
Dishes and clothes couldn’t be washed.
“Just washing your hands alone,” Makayla Gober, without water for weeks, said.
“Germ-X is our best friend,” Dunn said.
“We can’t shower, brush our teeth,” Gober said.
Taking care of “business” required ingenuity. They depended on bottled water to drink and the kindness of friends and family for a place to shower.
“It’s been a little hard. Even feeding the dogs. Yeah feeding the dogs was the hardest part,” Gober said.
Crews can’t reach damaged water pumps that are submerged under floodwater.
“We had no hope. We had nothing,” Dunn said.
But then, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley began hauling in water using water tank trucks known as a Hippo to fill the tank at the Lakeside Village pump house in Ozawkie, Kansas.
“Heaven, almost heaven. I’m going to have water,” Dunn said. “I’d like to say a big thank you! Thank you! Thank you.”
Families are grateful for the brigade and the Kansas Army National Guard who will continue hauling in water. Right now, the water brought each day lasts several hours each night.
“Oh look, the water is back on. Hurry up take a shower. We’ve been trying to work together. Trying to stick it out. It’s getting frustrating though. Hopefully there will be some relief soon,” Gober said.
They can’t start work on a permanent fix until floodwater goes down and they can reach the pumps. That could be two months from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.