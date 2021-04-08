LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Jayhawks guard and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji has declared for the NBA Draft.
Agbaji says he will retain his NCAA eligibility while testing the draft waters. He will be allowed to participate in the NBA Draft process if he withdraws by July 19.
“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft."
He averaged 14.2 points per game and 3.5 rebounds during this past season. He was fourth in the Big 12 in three-point shooting.
“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love. Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one,” Agbaji said. “By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate. From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you to Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I become a better player but an even better man.”
Agbaji played high school basketball at Oak Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.