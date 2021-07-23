Kansas Texas Basketball

Kansas head coach Bill Self, center, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks head basketball coach Bill Self said Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Self, who is fully vaccinated, said he is experiencing minor symptoms. 

Before the positive tests, Self was going to travel to see some recruits at tournaments this weekend. 

"If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don't have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones," Self said in a statement. 

