LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- University of Kansas forward Dedric Lawson has declared for the NBA Draft.
In his one season at KU, the junior averaged a double-double, scoring 19.4 points a game and grabbing 10.3 rebounds.
"After prayer and discussion with my family, I will pursue my life's dream by declaring for the NBA Draft," Lawson tweeted. "I will begin my preparation for the NBA immediately."
Lawson's brother, K.J Lawson, announced last week he would be transferring.
Dedric Lawson started every game at KU during his lone season at KU.
