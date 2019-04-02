LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A team of researchers at the University of Kansas have dug up some important clues to Earth's history.
For years, a team of university paleontologists have been working at a site in North Dakota. They believe what they found helps explain what happen to the dinosaurs and published their findings this week.
It's taken years of careful digging and brushing.
“Every day you don't know what you're going to find,” KU student Loren Gurche said.
The students who have spent their summers at the Tanis dig site in North Dakota have accomplished something few other paleontologists can dream of.
“I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” KU student Kyle Atkins-Weltman said.
The team has been studying a massive deposit of fossils that are 66 million years old and remarkably intact.
“You're getting soft tissues and skin, all the things that are normally destroyed,” Atkins-Weltman said.
In some ancient paddlefish found, evidence of a massive asteroid strike can be seen.
“They breathed in oxygen through the water but they were also sucking in the tecktite, which is glass from the asteroid,” Gurche said.
They believe their find helps prove that the strike wiped out nearly three-quarters of life on Earth.
Professor David Burnham co-authored the study.
“It sheds light on the moments after the impact,” he said,
All the species found at the site are compacted together, so scientists have a more accurate snapshot of what life was like then.
“We're able to write another chapter in earth's history. It's unprecedented to have this kind of access to material,” Burnham said.
And, they’ve only scratched the surface of what's waiting for them underground.
“This opens up a whole new realm of what we can learn,” Burnham said.
“We're going to have questions we didn't even know we could ask,” Atkins-Weltman said.
