LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- When Kevin Willmott was a kid, he remembers watching the Oscars with his mom in the small town of Junction City, KS.
On Sunday, the 61-year-old could win an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”
The midpoint between Los Angeles and New York is near Lawrence, KS. Downtown is far from flashy, but it is home for Willmott, a director, screenwriter and professor.
“One of the reasons I stayed in Kansas City and Lawrence is because of the support I’ve always gotten for my films,” Willmott said.
KCTV5 caught up with Willmott after he won a BAFTA in London.
His luggage was half unpacked and he was about to leave for the Oscars. The movie, directed by Spike Lee, has received six nominations.
BlacKkKlansman is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, the first black officer to work for the Colorado Springs Police Department, and in the late 1970s he was able infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
“Part of the challenge was making something so unbelievable, believable,” Willmott said.
The famous director, who had worked with Willmott in the past, called him up to see if he would co-write the script.
Willmott read the book, took notes, created a beat sheet, and then mostly through email, worked on different drafts of the script with Lee.
“That’s one of the great things about film now, you can do it from anywhere,” Willmott said.
During a memorable scene, the rookie cop calls up the grand wizard of the KKK, David Duke. Stallworth saw an ad for the KKK in the Colorado Spring newspaper.
Willmott showed KCTV5 anchor Ellen McNamara what the scene looked like on paper.
“David Duke thought he (Stallworth) was a white man over the phone,” Willmott said.
The story sounds too crazy to be true, and that is why Willmott said some of the film is funny.
“The humor really comes from just not kind of making the ugly part of the story palatable,” Willmott said. “You want to be as truthful as you can about hate and when you reveal it in all of its ugliness, you kind of reveal the absurdity of it."
While the story takes place decades ago, the movie is not a period piece.
“We have a lot of fun with the 70’s,” Willmott said. “The afros, the clothes, the 70’s were a great time. But he (Lee) really wanted it to speak to today as well.”
Even today, racism is still going strong. When hundreds of neo-nazi’s and white supremacists rallied in Charlottesville, VA, in 2017, the former grand wizard of the KKK was there.
“When they look back at this film, you’ll kind of see that this was what was going on in 2018 and 2019,” Willmott said. “You want to make films that last forever, you want to make films that people can study and learn from after you’re gone.”
Willmott says winning an Oscar would be a dream come true, but if he doesn’t win, he says, “I tell my students all the time it’s important to write about what you know. But it’s also important to write what you believe in and care the most about. That has kept me going, and this has been the payoff for all of that."
Willmott’s next project is a film for Netflix that is also a collaboration with Lee.
