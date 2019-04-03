LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – College students in Lawrence will have a new topic to debate and research this fall – the angry white man.
The University of Kansas is offering a course called ‘Angry White Male Studies’ for the Fall 2019 semester.
According to the university’s website, the course will talk “the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s.” The description noted the course will dive into emotional states of the white man and what manifests the anger.
The classes will also talk about the dominate and subordinate masculinity roles.
“Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.”
The three-hour course comes with a prerequisite of Woman, Gender and Sexuality Studies 101 or 102 or the permission of the instructor, Christopher Forth.
