LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas has named wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones as its interim head coach.
Jones will be entering his third season with the team.
“Chancellor Girod and I discussed what was in the best interest of our student-athletes, and we came to the conclusion that Emmett Jones is the best man to fill the role of interim head coach,” Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson said in a statement. “This afternoon, I met with the four individuals we considered for this role including Emmett, D.J. Eliot, Joshua Eargle and Mike DeBord, as well as our entire coaching staff and team to inform them of this decision."
He's played a role in landing some of the best recruits the university has had in the past two decades.
A full biography from the university:
He served as the primary recruiter for wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, who signed with Kansas in February and is the highest-ranked recruit in Rivals history to sign with the Jayhawks.
Jones also helped Kansas sign seven players from Texas to the 2021 recruiting class that received its highest recruiting ranking in 10 years. The class was also ranked as the fourth-best in the Big 12, marking the highest Kansas has ever been ranked since the inception of Rivals in 1997.
On the field, Jones coach Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson Jr., to all-conference honors in 2019. The two combined for 1,558 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. This past season, Kwamie Lassiter II earned all-conference honors as an honorable mention selection and totaled a career-high 43 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones also guided true freshman Luke Grimm this past season to an impressive debut that saw him catch 19 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones came to Kansas after spending three seasons as outside receivers coach on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff at Texas Tech. He was promoted to the position immediately following the 2015 season. Jones, who previously served as Tech’s Director of Player Development in 2015, saw his unit find immediate success during the 2016 campaign as the Red Raiders led the country in total offense (566.6 yards per game) as well as passing offense (463.0 yards per game). Tech averaged 43.7 points per game – its third-highest mark in school history – which ranked fifth nationally among FBS programs.
Jones arrived in Lubbock to oversee Tech’s player development in February 2015. In his one year in that role, he served as a mentor for the Red Raider offense and was also instrumental in Tech’s on-campus recruiting activities.
Jones came to Tech following three seasons as the head coach at South Oak Cliff, one of the top high school programs in the state of Texas. The Golden Bears were a combined 30-8 under Jones, advancing deep in the Class 4A and 5A playoffs over all three seasons. In addition, South Oak Cliff was a hotbed for talent and annually produced several players who signed with Division-I programs, including five players who signed in 2014.
South Oak Cliff was the first head coaching position for Jones after making several stops as an assistant in the Dallas area. Jones previously spent seven seasons at nearby Dallas Skyline High School prior to his arrival at South Oak Cliff. He began his tenure at Skyline as wide receivers coach before later being promoted to offensive coordinator.
Jones, who was a walk-on at Texas Tech during the mid-1990s, began his coaching career at his alma mater Seagoville High School from 2001-04. He later joined the Dallas Lincoln staff for one year before heading to Dallas Skyline.
Jones graduated from North Texas in 1999. He and his wife, Marlo, have two children, Emily and Emmett.
