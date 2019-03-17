FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – KU and K-State’s men’s basketball teams found out who they will be facing in the first March Madness games.
K-State is the #4 Seed in the South Region and they will be playing UC Irvine in San Jose California on Friday.
KU is the #4 seed in the Midwest Region and they will be playing Northeastern University on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The exact times of the games will be determined later in the day on Sunday.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on-air and online.
