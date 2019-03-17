seeding local teams
(KCTV5 News)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – KU and K-State’s men’s basketball teams found out who they will be facing in the first March Madness games.

K-State is the #4 Seed in the South Region and they will be playing UC Irvine in San Jose California on Friday.

KU is the #4 seed in the Midwest Region and they will be playing Northeastern University on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The exact times of the games will be determined later in the day on Sunday.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on-air and online.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.