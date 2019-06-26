LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – KU Public Safety is investigating a series of incidents that have all occurred this month, authorities said Wednesday.
Three different times a male has entered women's restrooms in Strong Hall and the Dole Center on Sunnyside Avenue, and has looked under a bathroom stall that was being used at the moment.
On June 26, the victim of one of these incidents startled the suspect, who ran northwest from the Dole Center toward Jayhawk Boulevard, KU Public Safety said.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall. It is said that he is wearing a green shirt, blue pants and has short brown hair and a beard. He also has a blue or brown hat and a blue backpack.
If you have information about this incident or the identity of this individual, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.
