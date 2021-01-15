LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Saturday's Kansas Jayhawks/Iowa State Cyclones game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Iowa State program.
Iowa State says it has paused its activities indefinitely.
"The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program," Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. "While it is disappointing we won't be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so."
The two schools will work to reschedule the game.
