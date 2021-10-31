LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks Jalen Wilson forward was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Douglas County court records state Wilson was taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The arrest happened in the 400 block of W. 23rd Street in Lawrence.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department confirmed with WIBW that Wilson, 20, failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
