Big 12 Media Day Football

Kansas head coach Les Miles speaks on the first day of Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is Miles' first season at Kansas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

 David Kent

LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks football head coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Miles was notified on Thursday about the positive test. 

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Miles said. "I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely. Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.