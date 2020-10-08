LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks football head coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Miles was notified on Thursday about the positive test.
“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Miles said. "I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely. Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News.
