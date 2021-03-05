KU KSU Quick Classes Football

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, University of Kansas new NCAA college football coach Les Miles makes a statement during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan. Miles and Kansas State counterpart Chris Klieman wrap up their initial recruiting classes, both having hit the ground running in their new gigs. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave.

The university made the announcement on Friday evening. 

The decision was made following LSU releasing a report on Friday concerning allegations of Miles' behavior with female students

Full statement from University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long: 

“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps. We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.

Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

