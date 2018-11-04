LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas has announced that David Beaty has been fired as the school's football coach.
The move comes after the Jayhawks were defeated by the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.
Beaty will finish out the season.
He has been under the gun since the day he was hired, taking over for Charlie Weis who left Kansas without good players and without a full roster.
After going winless in his first year, Beaty showed signs of life. However, KU continued to struggle.
He doubled his win total in 2018, guiding the Jayhawks to a 3-6 record, including an upset win against TCU. The Jayhawks had also earned their first road victory since 2009 with a 31-7 win against Central Michigan.
Through Nov. 3, 2018, Beaty's record at the school was 6-39.
Kansas has won just two Big 12 games since 2015.
Saturday’s frustrating loss to Iowa State was typical, as KU's offense squandered numerous scoring chances.
New Athletics Director Jeff Long was brought in to "fix" football and, after seeing Iowa State fans outnumbering KU supporters in Lawrence on Saturday, Long had seen enough.
"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference," Long said. "I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard – and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season."
Long told Beaty about his decision on Sunday and met with the football team afterward. "The search for a new head coach will begin immediately," he said.
"Beaty's contract calls for him to be paid $3 million (payable in six equal payments) in the event of termination without cause; Long said Kansas will fulfill the terms of that contract," the release from KU said.
Official: KU has fired David Beaty. He will finish the season. His record as a coach at this point: 6-39.— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) November 4, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.