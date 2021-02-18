LAWRENCE, KS (AP/KCTV5) - In a move to save money, the University of Kansas plans to cut two two undergraduate programs and the entire Humanities department.
The Kansas Board of Regents was told that undergraduate programs did not meet enrollment requirements.
The university also will eliminate degrees in Humanities and Visual Art Education.
It's estimated eliminating the Visual Art Education degree will save about $100,000, and ending the Humanities degree will save about $400,000.
