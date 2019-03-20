FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News and KSMO-TV engineers are in the process of replacing the antenna that services the KSMO viewing audience.

This change is underway, so the station can begin broadcasting on its newly assigned frequency, mandated by the Federal Communication Commission.

Rescan Day for KSMO-TV Channel 62 is coming Rescan Day is coming. By law, KSMO-TV must move to a new frequency on April 12. If you watch TV with an antenna, you need to rescan your TV to keep this station.

The FCC has determined many over-the-air TV channels across the United States will be changing frequencies to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services.

The antenna switch is a multi-step process, and KSMO will soon be broadcasting from a temporary auxiliary antenna.

The AUX antenna transmits at a lower power, and some of KSMO’s more distant audiences may see a disruption in service.

The inconvenience will last only during the full power antenna replacement.

KCTV5 and KSMO anticipate this will take a few weeks and wishes to assure viewers that this is a short-term situation until the installation is complete.

During the antenna upgrade, people who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to re-scan their TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel.

Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.

For more information about the FCC plans, click here.