LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) - Former Kansas Secretary Kris Kobach announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, even after party elites begged Kobach to drop out.
Kobach's candidacy comes as no surprise to informed political watchers.
One University of Kansas professor, who has been teaching politics at the school for 40 years, says democrats could actually have a chance still if Kobach wins the primary.
"Even the announced candidates, Nancy Boyda and Barry Grissom, could give Kobach a run for his money," said Professor Burdett Loomis.
Money was a weakness in Kobach's gubernatorial race against Laura Kelly, but that might not hurt him in a U.S. Senate general race, with PACS more likely to invest money in his campaign just to keep the Kansas Senate seat for the GOP.
That seat hasn't gone to a democrat since 1932.
"Once you win as a Republican in this state, you stay," said Loomis.
That’s a contrast with KS governor, which switches parties every 8 years or less.
At KU, Loomis says Democrats will want to wait to see who the GOP nominee is, before deciding where to put their money, and think carefully about how it could be better spent winning seats in the statehouse, which could give Governor Laura Kelly more room to govern, a change that’s more viable and perhaps more impactful on issues like Medicaid expansion.
“The US Senate seat out there is a bright shiny object. You might well take away from some of those campaigns for state office.”
What would change everything is if party favorite and former Wichita area Congressman Mike Pompeo decides to leave his post with the Trump administration to run, which he says he won't.
Loomis thinks that is not the case.
"Nobody believes that Mike Pompeo has closed the door, period, exclamation point.”
If Pompeo decides to leave his post and run for U.S. Senate, it would blow Kobach out of the water and almost certainly keep the Senate seat with the GOP.
