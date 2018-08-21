Kobach: "Illegal immigration has tragic consequences"

A man from Mexico living in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping college student Mollie Tibbetts while she was running in her small Iowa hometown, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield, authorities said Tuesday.
Tibbetts had been missing for weeks.
Following the news of the suspect's arrest, Kansas Secretary of State and Republican candidate for governor Kris Kobach called the development another example of how illegal immigration could end in tragedy.
"I was saddened and outraged to hear of Mollie Tibbetts' death at the hands of an illegal alien," Kobach said. "Crime is one of the many reasons I've been fighting illegal immigration all of my career and will continue to do so as Governor. Every crime committed by an illegal alien is a crime that should never have occurred and would never have occurred if the illegal alien were not in our country."
Kobach pointed to the deaths of Johnson County Sheriff's Master Deputy Brandon Collins and Amanda Bixby, a 19-year-old Tonganoxie woman who was killed when an undocumented citizen failed to stop at a sign.
Kobach said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly and Independent Greg Orman, his two opponents in the general election, would be soft on illegal immigration.
