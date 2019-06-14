KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A criminal took the situation into his own hands - literally - after the clerk he was robbing failed to open up the register.
Kansas City, Kansas, police responded at 9:47 p.m. Thursday to the Family Dollar near 12th Street and Central Avenue in response to an armed robbery. Police said a man wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants came into the store with a knife, demanding money.
When the clerk could not open the cash register drawer, the robber took the whole thing and fled on foot, police said.
The suspect is still being sought. No one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.