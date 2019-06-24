OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A kitten that was stuck inside a drain in an Olathe family's window well with no way out, was rescued by two plumbers and an IT consultant.
A camera system that is sent down below to help solve all sorts of plumbing problems can also save a life, five feet to be exact.
“We heard, meow, meow, every two seconds,” 12-year-old Jon Patton, found stuck kitten, said. “We were freaking out all day. I was like oh my gosh are they going to get the cat out? Is it going to survive?”
Owner of Dun' Right Plumbing, Jeremy Whited, and employee Jon Zacny, used their camera snake to see just what they were up against.
“It was wedged face first into the drain right where the pipe swoops down,” Whited said.
Chris Malcolm with JoCoIT, brought fish tape and pulling wire to lasso the little one’s tail.
“It's stuff I use for fishing wire through walls and now I use it to fish kittens out of drain pipes,” Malcolm said.
After about 30 attempts…
“They yanked her out by her little hiney. She was sunny side up,” Monica Patton, found stuck kitten, said.
Sunny side up, straight up to freedom, then came some TLC from Zacny and his wife.
“We didn't lose hope. When she came out, it was just pure joy,” Zacny said.
“Hi, Hope. How are you doing? Welcome to the family,” Monica said.
Naturally, the kitten who was named Hope Joy joined the Patton family.
“My entire life I've been waiting to have a cat or dog. My mom had prayed for the Lord to provide something and bada-bing bada-boom just like that we have a cat,” Jon said.
“No better feeling right there. Thank you!” Whited said.
If you think you’ve heard this “tail” before, you are right. The same crew helped rescue another kitten almost three years ago. Back then, Whited’s family adopted the feline they freed and named her Piper.
“We are two for two on rescuing kitties,” Whited said.
Another life saved, another proud pet owner.
“She looked into my eyes. I looked into hers and my heart just melted. Instantly there was a connection,” Jon said.
“My boss is a huge softy. So when it comes to animals it's not the first time it's happened. It's not going to the be last,” Zacny said.
