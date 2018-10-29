KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's apparently your last chance to 'rock and roll all night long.'
KISS has announced their farewell tour, 'END OF THE ROAD,' that includes a stop in Kansas City.
The band will play the Sprint Center on Feb. 27, 2019.
Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 2.
The band’s 45-year career launched an era of rock-n-roll legends and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.
KISS said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.
