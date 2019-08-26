A violent weekend in Kansas City spills into the work week as police investigate their seventh homicide in two days.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A violent weekend in Kansas City spills into the work week as police investigate their fifth homicide in two days.

This brings Kansas City's latest homicide total to 97. At this time last year, the city recorded 88 homicides. 

On Monday, officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead that had been shot in front of a home there.

While officers were officers in route, they received a report of a vehicle that crashed in front of a fire station at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man that had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Police said it is not known exactly at this time how the two victims are related, but it’s believed the victim in the vehicle may have been shot on Kensington.  

There is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to call TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043.  There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.