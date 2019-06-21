KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people were hit by gunfire in a triple shooting in Kansas City on Friday evening. One of them has died.
The shooting happened in the are of E. 83rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that the victims had left the scene in a vehicle. A few minutes later, they arrived at a local hospital.
Two of the victims were in serious condition and one was in critical condition.
Police later said that one of the victims, and man, had died at the hospital due to his injuries. They added that the remaining two victims are in stable condition.
According to police, it appears that the suspect walked up to the victims' vehicle and shot them.
The suspect was then seen leaving the scene on foot.
Police have described him as a black man wearing a red baseball cap, a white t-shirt, and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
