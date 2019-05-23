KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Kansas City on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Truman and Oakley.
While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told that a shooting victim was in the parking lot of a Dollar General there.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot in a residence just south of Truman and Oakley. It appears that this is where the disturbance began.
When they went to the Dollar General, they found a second man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and was last reported to be in critical condition.
Detectives are interviewing several people who were nearby at the time of the shooting and are working to determine what led up to it.
Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time because they believe they have spoken to everyone involved.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
