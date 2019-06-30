KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were killed in a crash that happened overnight at Highway 71 and E. 29th Street.
According to the police, a red Toyota Corolla was going north on the highway when it spun out near Truman Road.
The car then began going south in the northbound lanes of the highway.
At E. 29th Street, it hit a black Chevrolet Camaro head on.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.
The person driving the Camaro was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is listed as being in stable condition.
A passenger who was in the front seat sustained life-threatening injuries and their condition is considered "guarded."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.