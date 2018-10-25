LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) – Two people from the KC metro were killed and one man was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Tuesday in Lafayette County.
It happened on U.S. 24 Highway at 11:20 p.m., about 200 feet west of Appletree Lane.
The crash happened when a 1999 Ford crossed the center line and went into the path of a 1999 Dodge.
The vehicles impacted each other in the eastbound lane, then they both rotated counter-clockwise and ended up in the middle of the road.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dana M. Smith, a 53-year-old from KC, was driving the Ford. Ashlee A. Watson, a 27-year-old from Claycomo, was driving the Dodge.
The passenger in the Dodge, a 30-year-old man from Trimble, was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Neither person in the Dodge was wearing their seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.