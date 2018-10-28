KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Someone was killed and three other people were injured in a crash that happened overnight.
The fatal crash happened in the area of E. 45th Street and The Paseo at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
According to the authorities, a Ford SUV was headed east when it hit a Toyota sedan that was headed south.
The impact sent the Toyota onto the front porch of a house in that area.
A man who was a passenger in the Toyota died a short time later at a local hospital. Later on Sunday, he was identified as Dentea Hall, a 28-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri.
The woman driving the Toyota is in serious condition, a woman who was a passenger in the Ford has critical injuries, and the man driving the Ford is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.