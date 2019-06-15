KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One woman died and one was injured in a crash at 40th and Cleveland.
According to the authorities, the crash happened at 4:41 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they saw a red 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that had hit a tree on the east side of the street.
A witness said that he came across the crash shortly after it happened and saw the vehicle was on fire, so he pulled two women out of the SUV.
The driver, 38-year-old Kiaira D. Minor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was conscious and was taken to a local hospital for multiple broken bones. She is in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation suggests that impairment and speed contributed to the crash, police said.
